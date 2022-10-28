SEBRING — The School Board of Highlands County’s school-level “teachers of the year” and “school-related employees of the year” have been selected and congratulated at their campus/workplace as the district plans to resume the annual Recognition Banquet.

Due to the pandemic, the Recognition Banquet, for the honorees with the school administrators and sponsors, was not held the past couple of years, but will resume Dec. 8 at Avon Park High School.

