SEBRING — The School Board of Highlands County’s school-level “teachers of the year” and “school-related employees of the year” have been selected and congratulated at their campus/workplace as the district plans to resume the annual Recognition Banquet.
Due to the pandemic, the Recognition Banquet, for the honorees with the school administrators and sponsors, was not held the past couple of years, but will resume Dec. 8 at Avon Park High School.
There is a long lead time for Teacher of the Year, which progresses beyond the district level to state finalists, the state teacher of the year and then to the national level culminating with the national teacher of the year, hence the Teacher of the Year honorees at this time are designated for the year 2024.
The Highlands Teachers of the Year 2024 at the school level are:
• Sebring Pre-K Center — Mary Dickson
• Avon Elementary — Dismey Gonzalez
• Cracker Trail Elementary — Stacey Pugh-Clogston
• Fred Wild Elementary — Kathryn Waters
• Lake Country Elementary — Maria Barajas-Alvarez
• Lake Placid Elementary — Jasmine Groover
• Memorial Elementary — Kayla Jackson
• Park Elementary — Karen Messer
• Sun ‘N Lake Elementary — Joseph DeSimone
• Woodlawn Elementary — Toni Cornelius
• Avon Park Middle — Larissa Gonzalez
• Hill-Gustat Middle — Cathryn Hardesty
• Lake Placid Middle — Elizabeth Simon
• Sebring Middle — Christopher McCammon
• Avon Park High — Joy Loomis
• Lake Placid High — Jenelle Curry
• Sebring High — Jennifer DeWitt
• District Office — Elizabeth Ridgeway
• Highlands Virtual School/Highlands Career Institute/Academy at Youth Care Lane — Lisa Saenz
• Principal of the Year (2023) — Kimberly Ervin (Sebring High)
• Assistant Principal of the Year (2023) — Laura Sherley (Sebring High)
The Highlands School Related Employees of the Year 2023 at the school/site level are:
• Sebring Pre-K Center — Gloria Lopez-Robayo
• Avon Elementary — James Armstrong
• Cracker Trail Elementary — Nicholas Brooks
• Fred Wild Elementary — Tiffany Yeager
• Lake Country Elementary — Juanita Heissenberg
• Lake Placid Elementary — Phyllis Beach
• Memorial Elementary — Kimberly Grossman
• Park Elementary — Tammy Dennis
• Sun ‘N Lake Elementary — Stephanie Wortinger
• Woodlawn Elementary — Andrea Flowers
• Avon Park Middle — Patricia Lewis
• Hill-Gustat Middle — Rebecca Grippo
• Lake Placid Middle — Larry Tranberg
• Sebring Middle — Kaitlyn Smith
• Avon Park High — Doreen Pearlman
• Lake Placid High — Jade Fenner
• Sebring High — Laura King
• District Office — Mandy Baxley
• Highlands Virtual School/Highlands Career Institute/Academy at Youth Care Lane — Laurie Stoll
• Transportation — Micki Nottingham