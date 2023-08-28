Comparing the enrollment count on the 10th day of school last year and this year, the School Board of Highlands County is down 223 students.
The district reports that even though the majority of students returning each year trickle in over the first few days, the district still anticipates more students to come back to school over the next week or so.
Also, at this point, the District states it does not have details on which students, who did not enter school this year, are using any vouchers to attend elsewhere, or to home school.
The middle school enrollment is down 194, the elementary schools are down 92 and the high school grades show an increase of 54 students compared to the 10th day of school last year.
All four of the District’s middle schools have fewer students now compared to last year.
At the District’s high schools, Sebring and Lake Placid high schools have more students, while enrollment is down at Avon Park.
At the elementary level, enrollment is up at Avon, Cracker Trail and Fred Wild elementary schools and the Sebring Pre-K Center. The other elementary schools have fewer students at this point compared to last year.
Highlands Virtual School enrollment is down 31 from 174 to 143.
The Academy at Youth Care Lane, where most students who have been expelled from school are transferred to, has doubled in enrollment from 44 to 88.
Funding from the state is based in part on the enrollment counts during an enrollment survey week in October and another survey week in February.
After three years of declining enrollment from the 2018-19 school year to the 2020-21 school year, the district had a large enrollment increase (382) in the 2021-22 school year and a modest increase of 15 students in the 2022-23 school year.
The largest annual decrease in the past 10 years was from the 2017-18 school year to the 2018-19 school year with a 131 drop in the official student count.