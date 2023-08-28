District enrollment down

Enrollment at Highlands County District Schools is down by more than 200 students compared to last year at this time.

 MARC VALERO/STAFF

Comparing the enrollment count on the 10th day of school last year and this year, the School Board of Highlands County is down 223 students.

The district reports that even though the majority of students returning each year trickle in over the first few days, the district still anticipates more students to come back to school over the next week or so.

