SEBRING — After two years of declining numbers, the School Board of Highlands County’s enrollment is up this year by more than 100 students.
Enrollment was down by 131 in the 2018-19 school year and was down by 108 in the 2019-20 school year.
When the district approved its 2020-21 budget, it was projected that enrollment would be down by nine students.
But, according to a comparison of the past two October enrollment survey weeks, the district’s enrollment is up this school year by 103.
Due to COVID-19 the actual numbers are quite different this year with many more students learning online at home instead of face-to-face instruction at their school.
In October 2019, 11,946 students were attending school for face-to-face instruction, while Highlands Virtual School (online learning) had an enrollment of 73.
In October 2020, 8,972 were in school for face-to-face instruction, 1,773 were leaning from home through the Innovative Learning Environment model and 1,377 were learning through Highlands Virtual School.
Deputy Superintendent Andrew Lethbridge said the district’s enrollment increase could be due to some of the private schools not having virtual learning options that the school district offers.
So parents who are concerned about face-to-face instruction could be choosing to attend Highlands Virtual School, he said. Or it could be economy driven. If individuals have been affected financially such as losing their job or working fewer hours, possibly a private school is not feasible at this time for them.
Heartland Christian Academy Director Rebekah Kogelschatz said enrollment at the K-12 school is the same as last year, but they did get a bunch of new students.
“So we lost some and we gained some,” she said.
Highlands News-Sun noted that Heartland Christian Academy and Walker Memorial Academy were likely the two largest private schools in Highlands County.
Kogelschatz said, “We are about the same as Walker. Walker has preschool in their count and we are only pre-K to 12. But, I think we are both around the 250 to 275 mark.
The class sizes were limited this year in all grade levels due to COVID-19 so they did have to turn some families away because the classes filled up, she said.