SEBRING — The School Board of Highlands County will vote June 22 on the Superintendent’s personnel recommendations including the dismissal of a paraprofessional who faces two child abuse charges.
Park Elementary School Paraprofessional Cynthia Heiss, 38, was arrested April 29 and charged with abusing two ESE pre-kindergarten students for an incident that occurred April 21 in an Exceptional Student Education (ESE) pre-kindergarten classroom at the school.
She was charged with two counts of felony child abuse, with the specific charge code and description being cruelty toward a child/abuse without great harm.
Another employee reported that Heiss got angry with two students who would not calm down to her satisfaction, so she force fed a packet of jelly to one student, holding his mouth closed until he swallowed it, then stuffed a tissue in the other student’s mouth and held his mouth closed for several seconds.
The students, ages 3 and 4, did not suffer any injuries during the event, according to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office.
Heiss was on administrative leave with pay from April 23-29 and then administrative leave without pay from April 30 to May 25.
The School Board agenda for June 22 shows Heiss was dismissed on May 25.
Heiss is scheduled for an arraignment on the child abuse charges on June 21 before Judge Peter Estrada.