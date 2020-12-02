SEBRING — As coronavirus cases continue to increase across Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis and Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran said Monday, public school instruction will continue in-person and online this spring in the second-semester.
Appearing at Boggy Creek Elementary School in Kissimmee, DeSantis supported a new order by Corcoran that will keep the online option available and provide protections for school-district funding.
Highlands Deputy Superintendent Andrew Lethbridge said Tuesday maintaining funding for the second semester, despite enrollment declines, will help many districts in the state.
The Highlands District was blessed that its enrollment did not go down, he said.
“We definitely appreciate the community in making us their option, which definitely kept teachers and all employees employed. That was our biggest worry at the time because if enrollment dropped huge we would have layoffs and other pieces, but for this community that was not the case and in fact our FTE [full-time equivalent enrollment] went up over our projected amount for the year,” Lethbridge said.‘
“I know the superintendent very much appreciated Commissioner Corcoran’s stance and the governor’s decision on it.”
DeSantis and Corcoran emphasized the importance of in-person learning. The order requires students struggling with virtual learning to shift to brick-and-mortar classrooms unless their parents formally object.
“The data and the evidence is overwhelmingly clear, virtual learning is just not the same as being in person,” said DeSantis, who has argued that schools are safe amid the pandemic.
“We wanted to figure out a way to still offer the parents choice, but to really put the onus on the school districts to be monitoring this, and when they see students fall behind, to really be affirmative and engaging with the parents,” DeSantis continued.
DeSantis, who attended a high-school football playoff game Friday in Vero Beach, called the closure of schools during the pandemic “probably the biggest public health blunder in modern American history.” Florida and other states closed schools in March as the pandemic hit, and some areas of the country have shuttered classrooms again this fall.
DeSantis said the harm from the closure of schools will “reverberate” for years and labeled people who advocate for closing schools as “today’s flat earthers.”
The Florida Education Association teachers union and other plaintiffs filed a lawsuit this summer challenging a July order by Corcoran that was aimed at reopening schools. The plaintiffs argued that Corcoran’s order would force teachers to “needlessly expose themselves to a deadly and contagious virus based solely on a blanket and arbitrary decision that schools must reopen for in-person instruction or lose their funding.”
A Leon County circuit judge in August sided with the plaintiffs, but his ruling was overturned by a panel of the 1st District Court of Appeal. The appeals court Monday refused requests by the plaintiffs for a rehearing.
After DeSantis and Corcoran announced the new order Monday about the second half of the school year, the union expressed cautious optimism that it “offers our public schools a much-needed measure of reassurance for the new year.”
The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.