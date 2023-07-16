The large increase in assessed property values will provide a good increase in revenue for the School Board of Highlands County as it works on its 2023-24 fiscal year budget.
The School Board recently approved to advertise the tentative budget and tentative millage rates for 2023/24 for the public hearing to be held at 5:05 p.m., July 25.
The tentative 2023-24 budget’s grand total is $200,399,006 with an operating budget of $125,917,989.
The proposed total millage rate shows the same amount as the 2022-23 budget at 5.551 mills including the Required Local Effort at 3.303, which could change with an update from the state
School Board Assistant Superintendent of Business Operations Anjelica Ramos Tinajero with the 14.75% increase in the assessed valuation the District’s local tax revenue will increase close to $1 million.
Tinajero explained there is a number from the Florida Education Finance Program coming July 19 that will be used in the calculation to determine actual millage required by the state, she said. That is the only missing piece from the budget.
Also, it is still a tentative budget since it is not known exactly how much will carry over to the next year so the 2023-24 budget will likely increase, she said. Also, there are several federal grants that will carry forward into the new budget. There will be another accrual run within a week and then there will be more accurate carry forward numbers.
The 2022-23 budget was about $30 million larger due to federal grants including the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER), which was administered by the Department of Education in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The District received several ESSER grants last year and an additional reading grant and about $60,000 from a transportation grant, Tinajero said. Throughout the year there are typically additional funding sources that would change the budget.