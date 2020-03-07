SEBRING — Rainy days are evident inside the Kindergarten Learning Center by its leaking roof, which has been an ongoing issue for the district to get fixed right.
Assistant Superintendent of Business Operations Mike Averyt said the leaking roof at the school is a complicated issue.
“The roof was replaced several years ago. There is a warranty on it. We are still having leaks. The installer is saying ... we are not sure what we are going to do yet,” he said.
School Board attorney John McClure has been looking into the matter and reviewing the contract and warranty.
At its Feb. 18 meeting, the School Board asked McClure to send a letter to the manufacturer.
“They need to fix it or we need to do something ... we don’t know exactly what we are going to do,” Averyt said. So McClure is sending a letter to the company to see if they can help us get the warranty and get the roof fixed.
The Kindergarten Learning Center building was a supermarket/shopping center that was converted into a school by the district. It opened for classes in August 2007.
“We did the roof back then, but we redid the roof back in 2016 or 2017,” Averyt said. “A couple of years ago we redid the roof a little bit and that is the warranty we are talking about.
“We’ve called them in to do the warranty work, but it doesn’t seem to be fixing the problem, so that is our issue with it. We keep calling them and they keep coming and saying they did something, but every time it rains they still have leaks so we are frustrated and we don’t know which direction to go.”
That is why the School Board attorney is looking into the possibility of litigation if that is the direction the School Board wants to go. The district is still exploring its options.
The supplier of the metal roofing and ultimate holder of the 20-year warranty is McElroy Metal, according to District Facilities Director Mike Brown. The installing contractor and the one the district is currently working with regarding warranty issues is Property Renovations & Construction (PRC).
The date of substantial completion was May 2016 and the final execution of the 20-year warranty paperwork was January 2017, he noted.
A third-party company, hired by McElroy, was brought in early 2019 to make observations to allow McElroy to give recommendations to PRC, Brown said. “We never received a copy of the third party inspection.”
Current procedure is the school forwards any concerns, typically following a rain, and the problem areas are forwarded to PRC. Company officials then schedule a visit to conduct whatever repairs they feel are appropriate (to hopefully eliminate the leak), Brown said. Unfortunately leaks continue to occur and McElroy will not assume the remainder of the 20-year warranty until the roof remains free of leaks for two years.
Prior to the completion of the reroofing, a February 2016 news story related roof leak issues at the school.
Then teachers union president Carla Rice informed the School Board that she sent an email in February 2015 with concerns about illnesses of teachers and students related to the school’s leaking roof, which was staining ceiling tiles, damaging floors and baseboards, and causing moldy conditions.
The $360,000 reroofing project was nearing completion at the time.
The reroofing of the school was on the facilities project list for several years, but the district didn’t have the funding for it, Averyt said in 2016.