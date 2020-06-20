SEBRING — Superintendent Brenda Longshore announced the district will have adequate funding, through a grant, for face-to-face summer school for students in kindergarten through fifth-grade.
“We know many of our students thrive in a face-to-face teaching model, however due to the mandated closures they lost significant in-person instructional time over the last nine weeks of school. This grant will help the School Board of Highlands County to better meet the needs of many of our students,” she said.
Longshore didn’t provide details on the summer school plans while providing her weekly update that covers the efforts to safely reopen schools in August.
Longshore noted that on June 11, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the Florida Department of Education’s school reopening plan, which provides a step-by-step approach to creating safe spaces for teaching and learning as schools across the state work to close achievement gaps created by the school closure.
“We will utilize this plan as we move through our planning process,” she said. “I believe communication with our families and community is vital.”
Longshore will be hosting a series of town hall meetings next week to review the reopening plan for Highlands County.
The town hall meetings will start at 6 p.m. at all of the following locations: June 22 at Lake Placid Middle School, June 23 at Avon Park High School and June 25 at Sebring Middle School.
“These meetings are extremely important for families to attend or view online at home in order to have a better understanding for our plans for reopening,” Longshore said. “Input from parents is critical as we make decisions about the next steps in Highlands County. We are already taking steps toward normal operations.”
This week the district opened daycares at Sun ‘N Lake Elementary School and Memorial Elementary School, which will remain open throughout the summer.
“Our athletes around the district are also back in action as of this week,” Longshore said. “We are very excited to have student athletes conditioning and training to prepare for this next school year, and we are looking forward to having possible summer sports camps in July.”
There will be more information in next week’s update as plans are made to welcome students back to their schools, she said.