From near and far, the School Board of Highland County is looking to hire more than 100 teachers for the upcoming school year.
Human Resources Director Carla Ball provided the School Board with an update recently on the efforts to hire teachers for the 2023-24 school year.
As of Monday, the District still had 44.5 vacancies in elementary and 70.5 in secondary for a total of 115 vacancies, which is a lot, she said.
“We still have a lot of work to do, but back on May 15 there were looking at 140 [openings] so we are slowly closing that gap,” Ball said. “Keep in mind that when we look at that 115, that number is very fluid and changing constantly.”
That number doesn’t include the TPG (cultural exchange) teachers that have been hired. The district was allotted 15 visas and 10 of those 15 positions have been filled, she said.
A teacher recruiting fair will be held 4-6 p.m., June 28 at the District Office. Ball said they are hoping to get some more applicants then. When the district advertises, it is seeking individuals with bachelor’s degrees who may be looking for a career change and Ball’s department works with them on what they need to become certified teachers.
The district is paying for the applicants’ fingerprinting and drug testing, which will save them about $90, she noted. “We are hoping to pull people in just by enticing them with that as well.”
Concerning out-of-state recruitment, the last time Recruiting Specialist Jon Spencer did an update he had 10 who had committed and those 10 have been hired. He now has two that he is conversing with, trying to get them to come to Highlands County.
The district had 10 interns and nine of those have been hired, Ball said. Not all of them are on the rosters yet because the District is waiting for that final paperwork.
A bus driver recruiting fair was held June 6, which resulted in 17 applicants, Ball added.