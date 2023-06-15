School Board of Highlands County

The School Board of Highlands County has more than 100 teaching positions to fill for the 2023-24 school year.

 MARC VALERO/STAFF

From near and far, the School Board of Highland County is looking to hire more than 100 teachers for the upcoming school year.

Human Resources Director Carla Ball provided the School Board with an update recently on the efforts to hire teachers for the 2023-24 school year.

Recommended for you