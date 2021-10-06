SEBRING — For many years sixth graders have not been eligible to play on middle school sports teams, but the Highlands County School District is exploring the possibility of making a change to allow them to play.
Carl Canevari, who coaches high school softball and middle school football, said that for about the past 40 years, the Highlands District has not allowed sixth graders to participate in sports.
“Even when I was a kid, they didn’t allow it,” Canevari said.
The Heartland Athletic Conference – which includes the Highlands, Hardee and DeSoto school districts – had as part of its bylaws that sixth graders would not play in the middle school team sports.
Canevari called other schools in Moore Haven, and several schools in Lakeland, Lake Wales and Hillsborough County and learned that they allow sixth graders on the teams.
So those students have an extra year of eligibility to learn their sport, he said.
“I thought it was an unfair advantage to Highlands County athletes because they weren’t getting the same treatment,” Canevari said. “Right now, a middle schooler, who comes into the sixth grade, he or she is not eligible until seventh grade to participate in athletic programs.
“So they are losing a year of eligibility, which a lot of other counties in the state would allow their kids to get,” he said. Even if there isn’t a lot of playing time in sixth grade, the young athletes are learning the programs and learning how to deal with doing homework and participating in sports at the same time.
Canevari spoke to several members of the School Board and Superintendent Brenda Longshore about it.
It is also incentive for the student athletes to keep their grades up because if they fall below a 2.0 grade point average they can’t participate in sports, Canevari noted.
Longshore said Tuesday it is something they are looking into, but it won’t happen this year.
“It is something we are exploring,” she said. A community member brought up the issue.
Longshore has been reaching out to individuals at the Florida High School Athletic Association where she had a meeting a week ago. She has been gathering information from different districts across the state on how they are handling their sixth graders.
“Just really exploring at this point to look at is that an option we want to move in that direction,” she said. “It is very preliminary right now. We are just gathering information and then we will make a final decision on that.”
It is not a School Board decision, but she wants to get with all the coaches, athletic directors and principals at the middle school level to have more conversation about it, Longshore said.