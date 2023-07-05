The School Board of Highlands County may be closer to filling the last school-based administrator opening after modifying and extending the advertisement seeking an assistant principal for Fred Wild Elementary School in Sebring.
The opening was initially advertised on May 12.
The district reported on June 29 that the Fred Wild assistant principal position was extended to help ensure that there was the largest pool of applicants from which to choose.
There are currently 11 names on the list, though not all will be deemed eligible once the position closes and they are screened for eligibility, the district notes.
The opening closed July 4.
The opening occurred due to Fred Wild Elementary Assistant Principal Courtney Germaine’s move to Sebring Middle School as assistant principal.
Meanwhile, the district is working to fill openings for the 2023-24 school year, which starts on Aug. 10.
The district is currently advertising for 19 elementary teachers, 12 middle school teachers, 14 high school teachers and 14 school support positions.
The district held a Teacher Recruitment Fair the afternoon of June 28 in the Garland Boggus Board Room at the School Board’s Administration Building.
There were around 14 attendees who came to learn more about instructional openings in in the district.
Human Resources staff assisted with the application process and answered certification questions. Also, elementary and secondary principals were in attendance to talk with attendees about current openings, and to answer any questions the participants may have had for school level administration.