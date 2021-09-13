SEBRING — The School Board of Highlands County is seeking a new food supplier after a national distributor cancelled its contracts with many school districts due to labor shortages and warehouse capacity issues.
Food and Nutrition Director Tim Thompson informed the School Board of Highlands County recently that the biggest problem his department has is U.S. Foods vacated its contract with the district. The company attempted to vacate its contracts with almost every K-12 food service program it was serving in the country.
U.S. Foods is going to vacate the Highlands District’s contract as of Dec. 31, he said.
The district’s previous lead agency for its “power buy” group was Osceola County, but they decided they no longer wanted to handle it, Thompson said. Citrus County is the lead agency now with a bid opening Sept. 23, which is a short period for the district to get its food in place.
Restaurants are booming and it is making it difficult for the district to get its food, he said. Last time he spoke on the subject, the district was being shorted between 400 and 500 cases per week, but last week the shortages were minimal as a significant number of people were hired by U.S. Foods to load the trucks.
The district gets deliveries from Port Orange where they usually move 100,000 cases a night from the warehouse, five nights a week. Thompson explained. They were down to only selecting and shipping 70,000 to 75,000 cases per night.
School Board Member Bill Brantley asked about the other school food providers in the state?
Thompson explained there were three, but one was trying to get out the business and another was expanding, but didn’t have the staffing or warehouses to get started soon.
Superintendent Brenda Longshore said it has been a challenge while noting that the district has been with U.S. Foods for many years.
Thompson said the district has had U.S. Foods for its “power buy” group for more than 20 years.
On Friday, Thompson told Highlands News-Sun, “We are having trouble obtaining the supplies we planned for, so we are making menu modifications daily depending upon the school and what supplies we received.
“We are also moving a fair amount of food around between the schools to try and stay on menu as much as possible.”
Currently the Power Buy Group has a Request For Proposal out through Citrus County, he said. “We hope to evaluate the responses and make a suggestion to their board for award in late September.”
The School Nutrition Association (SNA) sent a letter on June 30 to USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack concerning the announcement from the national distributor U.S. Foods on the cancellation of school food contracts.
School districts in Florida, Kansas, and Pennsylvania that had contracts with U.S. Foods were notified that “due to labor shortages and warehouse capacity,” the company will no longer serve their school meal programs for the 2021-22 school year.
In the letter, SNA illustrated the dire situation that these school districts face trying to find a distributor to supply food for their meals programs. The letter also conveys SNA’s ongoing concern that other school districts may continue to be impacted and the potential for more widespread disruptions in the supply chain.