SEBRING — The School Board of Highlands County is starting registration for its elementary summer school programs for students in grades kindergarten through third-grade.
Some of the programs are designed to fill in the learning gaps due to last year's COVID-19 challenges for the district and students.
Assistant Superintendent of Elementary Programs Anne Lindsay provided the district's plans for elementary summer school in priority order:
1. Third-Grade Summer Reading Camp for students who must pass Third Grade FSA ELA (Florida Standards Assessment, English language arts) for promotion requirements.
2. First-Grade Summer Camp for all first-grade students. Elementary principals/staff are meeting with all elementary parents starting next week to review student progress, recommendations for summer school, and continued learning into next school year. This is the group of students who might have missed part of the Kindergarten instruction (learning to read) during last year's COVID-19 shutdown.
3. Second-Grade Summer Camp for all second-grade students. This is the next group of students who might have missed part of the first-grade instruction (completing and solidifying the learning to read during last year's COVID-19 shutdown.)
4. Kindergarten Summer Camp for all kindergarten students. This group of students did have a year's worth of kindergarten instruction in learning to read; however, some students that might have been enrolled in the Innovative Learning Environment (ILE instructional model) might have some gaps in the kindergarten elements of learning to read and could use booster instruction to solidify readiness for first-grade.
All of the programs noted are dependent upon the number of elementary certified teachers applying to teach summer school, Lindsay stressed. The goal is to have manageable instructional groups for each teacher.
For the groups being served, the first day of elementary summer camps is June 2 and continues each weekday through June 30.
The district announced recently that first-grade are encouraged to attend the district's first-grade summer school program in June.
The program will be held 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., June 2-30.
Transportation will be provided, breakfast and lunch will be served and supplies will be provided for those attending the first-grade summer school.
The first-grade summer school locations are:
• Avon Park - Park Elementary and Memorial Elementary.
• Lake Placid - Lake Placid Elementary.
• Sebring - Cracker Trail Elementary, Fred Wild Elementary, Woodlawn Elementary.
Parents can go online to enroll at: www.surveymonkey.com/r/V3J3HWZ.
Those who are unable to access the registration form, should contact Tracy Mays at 863-471-5569
Information about Kindergarten and second-grade summer programs will be out soon, according to the district.