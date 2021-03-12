SEBRING — With COVID-19 affecting the number of students in face-to-face instruction, the School Board of Highlands County is already working on estimating school enrollment numbers for the 2021-22 school year to staff schools appropriately.
Assistant Superintendent of Business Operations Mike Averyt said, “We are surveying the parents right now and we are getting the results back from HVS [Highlands Virtual School] students of how many want to come back to brick and mortar [schools] next year.” As soon as the data is in, it will go to the School Board.
The district will be preparing its personnel allocations for next year, which is based on the expected student count at each campus, he said. If students are in Highlands Virtual School this year, but go back to attend school next year, that will affect the personnel allocations. “It is a tricky thing with this COVID,” he said.
Highlands News-Sun asked if the district would be eliminating some of its portable classrooms if there was a continued trend of more students learning online?
Averyt said if the district keeps growing, like this year with 100 more students, then it would have to add portables. With the district now doing the school-year voluntary prekindergarten program, they may have to lease portables for the VPK program, he said.
“I expect in the next couple of years to start increasing the number of portables to the point where if you get enough of those students you think about building a school and doing the rezoning,” he said. “So that is how that process works. We don’t want to build a school until the kids show up.
“If you have 200 portables on your campuses, that is a good indication you have to build a new school. That is what happened in 2005 when we decided to build Memorial Elementary.”
The district had to add another VPK teacher this year as the enrollment increased, Averyt said. There is a lot of interest in the program from parents.
After many years of having a summer voluntary prekindergarten program, in July 2019, the School Board approved having a school-year VPK program at three of its elementary schools – Memorial, Sun ‘n Lake and Lake Country.