SEBRING — Superintendent Brenda Longshore has requested the School Board to approve housing Volunteer pre-Kindergarten programs at the Kindergarten Learning Center, which will cease to have kindergarten classes at the end of the school year.
Longshore’s request, which is on the Oct. 5 School Board agenda, includes relocating the Sebring area VPK/pre-kindergarten classes, migrant pre-K and pre-K ESE programs to the Kindergarten Learning Center.
At its June 1 workshop, the School Board and district administrators discussed the changes at the Kindergarten Learning Center and also considered it an option for relocating many of the departments at the district office.
At its June 22 regular meeting, the School Board approved returning the kindergarten class to Fred Wild, Cracker Trail and Woodlawn elementary schools at the end of the 2021-22 school year.
Deputy Superintendent Andrew Lethbridge said Tuesday that Lake Placid and the majority of Avon Park would still have their own VPK locations.
Tuesday’s meeting will give the Board a chance to weigh in on Longshore’s request.
“There would not be a need for many alterations to the classrooms at the Kindergarten Learning Center (KLC), but a few small changes in the seating and desks and tables may be required for specific needs,” Lethbridge said. “Overall, the facility would definitely match the needs for what we are intending to serve there.”
The KLC will have all the pre-K programs for Sebring and potentially for Avon Park.
Lethbridge said the vast majority of the classes would be VPK classrooms, but there would be other pre-K classrooms as well. “It would look much more like an early learning center at that point,” he said.
The classroom count would be about 13 or 14, Lethbridge said.
Once the district started doing the VPK program, there was more of a need than the district could fill. Lethbridge believes the KLC would probably be close to capacity shortly after it opens.
The Kindergarten Learning Center, which was a former supermarket, was renovated more than 15 years ago to have classes for kindergarten students from Fred Wild, Cracker Trail and Woodlawn elementary schools.