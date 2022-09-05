Preparing for FAST test

Students in Tim Bower’s fifth-grade class at Cracker Trail Elementary on Thursday check to see if they can log onto the state testing website for the upcoming F.A.S.T. progress-monitoring test.

 MARC VALERO/STAFF

SEBRING — Educators and students are preparing for the state’s new progress-monitoring assessment that is being introduced this year with testing occurring between Sept. 6 and 16 for many students.

Superintendent Brenda Longshore stated recently that last year Governor DeSantis announced that the Florida Standards Assessment (FSA) was being eliminated and replaced with the F.A.S.T. Assessment (Florida’s Assessment of Student Thinking).

