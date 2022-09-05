SEBRING — Educators and students are preparing for the state’s new progress-monitoring assessment that is being introduced this year with testing occurring between Sept. 6 and 16 for many students.
Superintendent Brenda Longshore stated recently that last year Governor DeSantis announced that the Florida Standards Assessment (FSA) was being eliminated and replaced with the F.A.S.T. Assessment (Florida’s Assessment of Student Thinking).
This shift moved Florida to a statewide progress-monitoring system, which tracks student achievement throughout the year.
“We have been utilizing a progress-monitoring model here in Highlands County for years,” Longshore said. With progress monitoring, teachers assess where students begin the year and then track progress as they learn. Teachers then compare each student’s starting performance to later performance to evaluate growth.
With the FAST model, students will be assessed three times per year, with shorter tests rather than multi-day standardized assessments, she said. FAST assessment will occur in the fall, winter and spring of each year.
With FAST, students in VPK through second grade will begin their assessments during the first 30 days of school.
For students in grades three through 10, an assessment will occur between September 6 and 16.
Cracker Trail Elementary teacher fifth-grade teacher Tim Bowers said, “We are going to have a test next week for the baseline and one right before Christmas break and then one at the end of the year — basically telling us what their strengths and weaknesses are.
“We are going to have immediate feedback. That is a lot better than giving a test at the end of the year and then not having the results for another two months and by then the students are in sixth-grade and you can’t help them with it.”
The Florida Department of Education notes the advantages of the new progress monitoring testing:
- Hours rather than days to administer.
- Three opportunities to check-in on growth.
- 75% less testing time provides more time for learning.
- Informs teachers so they can better help students.
- Based on new B.E.S.T. standards.
- Customizable, unique to each student.
- Timely data during the school year.
- Gives schools 2 opportunities to improve.