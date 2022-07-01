SEBRING — The Highlands County Education Association (teachers union) and Highlands County Educational Support Personnel Association started negotiations on June 3 and finished contract talks on Tuesday.
Union negotiator Jim Demchak explained the details of the tentative agreements between the unions and the district, which increases salaries and makes adjustments to improve the recruitment of teachers and support staff.
The pre-negotiations process started back in March with the end of the Florida Legislative session and the changes in funding available to the School Board, Demchak said.
The major law change came for the support staff with the state mandating a $15/hour minimum wage for school district employees. Fortunately, the state also added some funding to cover the increased costs of the minimum wage.
The HCESPA and the district formed a small committee to set goals and make recommendations for implementation. The School Board agreed that it was not in the best interest of the district or the employees to end up with a highly compressed salary schedule where 15-plus-year veterans would make the same $15/hour as new hires, or mechanic 4’s, custodians, office secretaries or general food service workers all making the same hourly rate.
This same logic was applied to the teachers as well. The first offer from the district had the same salary for 0-18 years experience for new hires. After the association pointed that out to the School Board, they made a new offer that only compresses the first four years.
This should help with attracting teachers to the district.
The Legislature added money to the budget through the teacher’s salary increase allocation which has a primary intent of raising the starting salary to at least $47,500. For Highlands County, the increased money is $987,104.
That alone was not enough to increase the starting pay from $45,100 to $47,500.
Through some creative work of the insurance committee, both bargaining teams, and the School Board, money was allocated to bring Highlands’ teacher starting pay to $48,280.
This shows the importance of having a school board with experience in running the district. They were able to see the problems of low starting salary, the large number of unfilled positions, and the need to be creative in problem solving to have the best employees in all positions for the students of Highlands County.
The second issue for the negotiating teams was the proposed changes to the employee insurance.
There is an insurance committee that has the right to make recommendations to the school board for changes to the district-sponsored insurance plan.
This year the committee chose to only make a recommendation to the bargaining teams for both Associations so the employee organization could see the whole picture of salary and benefits before agreeing to the creative change to the insurance cost share.
For the support staff: all employees will be paid an additional salary increase, in addition to their raise, of $1,112.40. Employees choosing to have district insurance will then pay $45/check or $1,080/year toward single coverage.
The difference between the additional salary and the premium cost is $32.40, which covers the employee 3% FRS tax.
Thus, there is no impact on the paycheck for this insurance premium increase. However, if any employee works extra hours, it will be at the higher hourly rate now being earned.
For example: bus drivers on field trips will earn more money because their hourly rate was increased.
For the teachers: all employees will be paid an additional salary increase, in addition to their raise, of $2,224.80.
Employees choosing to have district insurance will then pay $90/check or $2,160/year toward single coverage.
The difference between the additional salary and the premium cost is $64.80, which covers the employee 3% FRS tax.
In either case, there is no impact on the paycheck for this insurance premium increase. However, if any support staff employee or teacher works extra hours, it will be at the higher hourly rate now being earned. For example: teacher teaching an eighth hour.
Rationale: Most counties in Florida require employees to pay for a portion of their health insurance coverage including single. For many years, the School Board of Highlands County has funded at 100% single insurance. That has kept salaries lower than other counties. As a way to level the playing field in recruiting new employees, it was decided to add more money to the pay for employees and have
It is a win-win for everyone. Employees have higher wages which helps retirement income, and the school board has a higher starting pay to attract employees.
Overall result for employees:
Teachers:
• Salary increases of between $1,705 and $3,481. This does not” include the additional insurance amount.
• An ESSER 3 recruit and retain incentive of $2,000 to be paid August 15th
• An approximate 3% increase to the supplement stipends.
• Total new money in excess of $3.3 million for salary and bonuses for teachers.
Support staff:
• Salary increases between 5.00% and 40.49% with those moving from $10.10/hr to $15.00/hr being the largest percentage gains per Florida Statute minimum wage. These numbers “do not” include the insurance money increase salary.
• An ESSER 3 (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund) recruit and retain incentive of $1,500 to be paid Aug. 15.
• Several job positions were also recategorized based on needs of the district and ability to recruit and retain employees. It “does not”mean any job is more
important than any other, but are market driven and school board needs.
• An increase from $0.50/hr to $3.00/hr for employees who are pulled from their job to cover classrooms. (some stipulations on this).
• The school board is adding over $3.7 million to the salary and bonuses for support staff.