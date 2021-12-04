SEBRING — In the event of another major event, Florida school districts have been developing plans outlining how student instruction would continue.
The School Board of Highlands County will discuss and review the district’s Instructional Continuity Plan (ICP) at a workshop at 4 p.m. Thursday.
When the pandemic temporarily paused in-person learning in schools across the state, school districts had a very brief period to make the shift to online learning. In addition, many other school operations were dramatically altered during both the closure and the reopening process.
The Florida Department of Education (FDOE) worked with districts to create plans for dealing with continued instruction during the closure and for the reopening of in-person learning.
In the event of another major event that significantly impacts the delivery of education in Florida, the department has asked that each school district create an Instructional Continuity Plan (ICP) so that there is a detailed written plan for providing the necessary supports and services to students, educators and families to ensure success for all students.
The plan includes school district functions that fall into the categories of: Academics, Technology, Operations, and Communications. Within those areas are a total of 10 components.
For example, under Operations the FDOE addresses the “Continuation of School Operations.”
Even if learners are not fully engaged with in-person learning, facilities need to be maintained, community meals and student resiliency support systems need to function, and community partnerships need to be established, according to the FDOE. Planning for instructional continuity will require a close look at these aspects of the school operation with a clear focus on safety and security for school staff, learners and their families.
School Board of Highlands County Director of Communication John Varady said teams of district administrators and staff are working to create structures of best practices for each area, based on lessons learned during spring of 2020 and into the 2021 school year,
Once approved by the Florida Department of Education the local plan will be posted on the state website at icp.fldoe.org as well as on the School Board of Highlands County website.