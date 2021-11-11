SEBRING — The School Board of Highlands County has responded to the Freedom From Religion Foundation’s claim of unconstitutional religious promotion in a football program.
In an Oct. 27 letter to Superintendent Brenda Longshore, Freedom From Religion Foundation attorney Christopher Line claimed there is a “serious constitutional violation occurring at Lake Placid High School.”
The Foundation stated that a concerned district community member reported that Lake Placid High allows Pastor Dustin Woods of Grace Bible Church to preach to, and pray with its football team before each game.
The Foundation stated that an Oct. 3 article in the Highlands New-Sun confirms it and explains that Carl White, the team’s coach, has adopted a coaching style based around God.
In its letter to Longshore, the Foundation stated, “The School Board of Highlands County must ensure that this school-sponsored religious endorsement by Coach White and Pastor Woods stops immediately.
Pastor Woods cannot act as the team’s chaplain and must no longer speak to players, lead students in prayer or be involved with the football team in any way, the Foundation stated.
Also, the Foundation called for a reprimand for White. “If he is not willing to immediately cease infusing the football program with religion, he should be terminated.”
“All coaches and staff should be instructed regarding their obligations as public school employees,” The Freedom From Religion Foundation stressed.
Deputy Superintendent Andrew Lethbridge responded to Foundation attorney Christopher Line in Nov. 4 letter.
Lethbridge stated that those involved met to discuss the Foundation’s concerns.
“All parties were receptive and understanding of their obligations in regards to separation of church and state,” he stated. “There was a lengthy discussion regarding the need to refrain from speaking to players regarding religious matters or leading students in prayer while in the school settings or school sponsored events.”
Lethbridge’s letter stated, “Please note that Dustin Woods will remain on as a volunteer coach. All parties have acknowledged that prayer must be student lead, completely voluntary and student initiated. This will apply to staff as well as volunteers.”