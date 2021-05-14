SEBRING — The School Board of Highlands County had two applicants for each of its two principal advertisements and has extended its advertisement for an assistant principal position.
The Park Elementary School principal position had two applicants: the school’s Assistant Principal Robert Germaine and James Bracey — Polk County.
A recommendation for the position is pending the results of targeted selection, which is an interview process aspiring assistant principals and principals participate in.
Participants are asked questions designed around the 10 Florida Principal Leadership Standards. Participants answer questions with detailed experiences they have lead/implemented associated with those standards.
The Sun ‘N Lake Elementary School principal position had two applicants: the school’s Assistant Principal Cheryl Vermilye and Memorial Elementary School Assistant Principal Sullyann Hinkle.
The following individuals applied for the director of Federal Programs position: Terry Sanders — Hillsborough County; Diane Rivers — Osceola County; German Lopez — New York and Donna Parks — Hardee County.
The assistant principal on special assignment position at the Academy at Youth Care Lane has been extended with a deadline of May 25.