SEBRING — The School Board of Highlands County is in the process of revising its policy on the commemorative naming of schools and facilities.
While the current policy focuses primarily on commemorative naming of schools related to educators, the revised policy states, “outstanding civic or educational leader” should be considered in the naming.
The revision also addresses changing a name of a previously named school.
The current policy notes that, “From time-to-time, the School Board may wish to commemorate a school or District facility by means of a plaque or naming the facility after a person. Such commemoration should be reserved only for those individuals who have made a significant contribution to the enhancement of education generally or the District in particular or to the well-being of the District, community, State, or nation.”
The new language in the revised policy states, “The Superintendent shall submit proposed name(s) for school(s) to the Board for final approval. Names for schools shall be considered in accordance with the following procedures:
• If the school(s) is to be named by its location in the community, the name(s) proposed should be descriptive and of reasonable length.
• If the school(s) is to be named for an individual, the name(s) proposed should be that of an outstanding civic or educational leader, living or deceased, of local, State, or National prominence and, if living, and also an elected official, shall have left public office for a period of time not less than five years.
• The name of a new or existing school(s) once adopted by the Board shall be considered permanent. However, should the Board subsequently initiate, or be called upon to consider, a name change of an existing previously named school(s), then in that event the Board shall allow a period of time of not less than eighteen (18) months for community involvement, deliberation, discussion, and debate, prior to its taking action.”
The current policy states, when rooms, buildings, or ‘wings’ are named for an individual, appropriate ceremonies may be conducted and a plague may be dedicated. These ceremonies may involve the interested citizen group.
The deleted language in the policy revision states, “Any employee of the District thus honored must be deceased or no longer employed by the District prior to the Board’s selection of his/her name for a plaque or for the naming of a facility. The naming is viewed as a tribute to a career so exemplary as to provide inspiration to young people.”