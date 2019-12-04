SEBRING — While the School Board of Highlands County’s budget reserves have increased in recent years, the district is revising a budget policy to avoid a future financial emergency.
A few years ago, the district’s fund balance (reserves) dipped down close to the 3% level, which requires notification to the board and state education commissioner.
Under the revised policy, the superintendent would be required, in certain financial conditions, to reduce the district’s administrative expenditures and submit the plan to the board to avoid a financial emergency.
The district is dealing with budget challenges, but not an emergency, this year due to a drop in student enrollment.
Assistant Superintendent of Business Operations Mike Averyt said every month the School Board is provided with financial statements, which includes the fund balance ratio analysis.
As issues happen during the year, the fund balances are adjusted as he tries to predict the fiscal-year-ending fund balance in June 2020, he said. “So we are communicating with the board of a possible problem.”
In the October survey of student enrollment, the district was down almost 300 students compared to last year, which means the district would lose about $1 million in state revenue, Averyt said.
“So I am communicating with the board that we have a possible revenue problem that may affect our ending fund balance,” he said.
The district’s fund balance will still be close to 5% even with the $1 million cut in funding, Averyt said. The district started the year with a fund balance of 7%. It will drop to 5.6%, but that is just an estimate.
“I think we can actually break even or even go up a little bit; we just have to see how the budget goes through the year,” he said. “As we go through the year, I have to report incidences that may affect the fund balance.”