SEBRING — The School Board of Highlands County’s plans to spend about $5.8 million on capital projects in 2020-21 including $990,000 for new school buses and $350,000 to replace the chillers at Lake Placid Elementary School.
The chiller replacement, put Lake Placid Elementary at the top of the list of schools in costs on the project list with a total of $555,372.
But, that total may come down a little because the estimated parking lot replacement, due to the Town of Lake Placid’s work on Green Dragon Drive, is higher than the bid for the work.
Assistant Superintendent of Business Operations Mike Averyt said there are parking spaces in front of Lake Placid Elementary that will be ripped up due to the road work so Lake Placid has asked for support to replace the parking spaces when the work on Green Dragon Drive is complete.
The project list shows $49,000 for the parking replacement, but Averyt said in reality it will be $29,000 due to taking another bid.
For Sebring High the project list includes $100,000 for work at the baseball field at Firemen’s Field.
That will go out to bid and then the School Board will vote on it, Averyt said. The field has drainage issues and swails. It is not level so it has to be regraded and re-sodded. It happens to all ball fields over time and it is time for this one to be redone.
The School Board at its meeting on Tuesday will vote on approval of the 2020-21 capital projects list, Averyt said.
“That is the total project list for the 2020-21 year that will go through next March,” he said. “Those are all the projects that they are recommending to complete hopefully by next March, but a lot of times, depending on the cash flow, we just can’t get them all done.”
There is a recommendation for nine schools buses, so every year the district is getting nine buses, Averyt said.
Since the half-cent school sales tax was approved in 2016, the district has been catching up on replacing its older school buses.
Student software is a large expense at every school. At Sebring High, the district’s largest school, the student software cost is listed as $131,124. Some schools are getting new student computers, according to the project list, which shows it costing $90,708 at Sebring High.
The School Board of Highlands County will meet at 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, in the Garland Boggus Board Room, 426 School St., Sebring.