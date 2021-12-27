SEBRING — Student enrollment numbers continue to increase in Highlands County School District schools while many parents also opt to have their children attend private schools through a state scholarship program.
The October student enrollment survey showed an increase of about 300 students compared to last year, said Mike Averyt assistant superintendent of business operations.
But, of that increase, 240 were students are attending a private school through a Family Empowerment scholarship, he said.
Averyt said the district won’t know for sure about its enrollment numbers until the Florida Department of Education releases the third calculation on the student data in January.
The second calculation data shows an enrollment of 12,147 in Highlands district schools.
The parents chose to have their children attend private schools so the student funding from the state goes to the private school, it doesn’t help the district, he said.
Overall there are about 440 students attending private schools through a family empowerment scholarship
Florida’s Family Empowerment Scholarship Program allows public school students from low- and middle-income families to receive vouchers to attend private schools.
Averyt noted that the School Board’s annual walk-through tours of school campuses will be scheduled for late January and then there will be a workshop for developing the capital project list for 2022-23. It is approved in March for the next year.
The district’s revenue from half-cent school sales tax continues to be strong with an average of $450,000 a month, he said. The half-cent tax funds the capital project list, which includes school and classroom construction and facility maintenance.
At an October meeting, the School Board discussed the need to look at possible new classroom construction during a review of changes slated for next school year with the moving of the kindergarten classes from the Kindergarten Learning Center and that campus becoming a pre-kindergarten center.
At that meeting it was noted that about 800 students are having classes in portable buildings. With the proposed changes for the 2021-22 school year, there would be 41 portables used as classrooms district wide.
School Board Member Bill Brantley said if Woodlawn reaches 800, it will need a classroom wing plus 11 portables.
“Where would the portables go because a classroom wing would likely be built where the portables are located?” he said. “I hate leasing portables.” he said.
The Board needs to have a workshop and have a long-range look at it, Brantley said.
A workshop on possible new construction has not yet been scheduled, but after the campus walkthrough tours and additional enrollment information, the Board will have more information to determine when new classrooms should be built.