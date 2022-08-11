SEBRING — The 2022-23 school year kicked off Wednesday for The School Board of Highlands County with teachers and staff welcoming students to class.
The first day is always busy as students and parents get into the routine. The first day also often means a long line of vehicles at the parent drop off and pick up.
At Woodlawn Elementary School, many parents parked to bring their students to class personally. Some checked the listing posted outside the main office to find out who their child’s teacher will be.
Chris Warkaske, who has a son attending third grade and an older child who previously attended Woodlawn, has been to first days at the school in the past.
“It seems OK, a little different,” he said, as he doesn’t remember waiting this long for the gate to open.
“By this time we already knew what class he was going to,” Warkaske said.
Due to his work, he missed the school orientation so he had just found out that morning who would be his son’s teacher.
School Board Member Donna Howerton was helping out on the first day at the doorway into the Woodlawn Elementary cafeteria where many students waited until it was time for the classrooms to open.
“It’s going good,” she said. “I like it here in the cafeteria this morning. We’re having a good start. The kids are excited and the staff is excited so it’s a good beginning.”