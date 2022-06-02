SEBRING — The School Board of Highlands County is advertising to fill two elementary school principal positions and a middle school assistant principal position.
The district is advertising for a principal for Woodlawn Elementary School with a closing date for applicant of Friday, June 3.
Principal Jon Spencer is resigning from the position for personal reasons.
The district also seeks a principal for Lake Placid Elementary School with a closing date for applicants of June 8.
Superintendent Brenda Longshore released the following statement about Lake Placid Elementary Principal Candis Dean: “Candis Dean will be taking a new position at Heartland Educational Consortium. Thank you, Candis, for your years of faithful service at School Board of Highlands County. We wish you all the best and look forward to working with you in your new position at HEC.”
The district has re-advertised for the assistant principal position at Hill-Gustat Middle School with Wednesday, June 1, being the closing day for applications.
Longshore noted at a recent School Board meeting that Donna Parks, who has been serving as the Hill-Gustat Middle assistant principal, will be moving to a position at Sebring High School.
Also, the district is advertising for a recruiting specialist with a closing date of Thursday.
Longshore has recommended Rory Stapleton as an assistant principal at Sebring High School. She had been working at Sebring High School as a teacher and had previous administrative experience out of state.
Page Green, who had been the interim principal of Highlands Virtual School, will continue as the principal of HVS and also supervise the Academy at Youth Care Lane and Highlands Career Institute.
Overall, the district has 101 openings listed on its website including:18 elementary, 18 middle and 12 high school teaching positions, 14 school staff positions and other openings.