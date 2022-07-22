SEBRING — Among the many administrative changes for the upcoming school year there are still two assistant principal position that are still open in the Highlands County School District.
The assistant principal position at Lake Placid Elementary had seven qualified applicants, but the advertisement for the position was extended until July 25.
The district reports that incoming LP Elementary Principal Courtney Floyd was out of town so the position was extended to give the broadest window of opportunity possible for potential applicants.
The advertisement for the assistant principal position at Avon Park High closes on July 28.
The district is currently advertising for 19 elementary teachers, 24 middle school teachers, 14 high school teachers, 12 school support positions and other positions including school bus operators.
At its July 26 meeting the School Board of Highlands County will vote on approval of the following administrative personnel changes recommended by the superintendent:
• Danielle Erwin — Avon Park High principal to assistant superintendent of secondary education.
• Katherine Eures — Cracker Trail Elementary teacher, reading coach to Lake Country Elementary assistant principal
• Courtney Floyd — Memorial Elementary principal to Lake Placid Elementary principal
• Christine Gilbert – Lake Country Elementary assistant principal to Woodlawn Elementary assistant principal
• Page Green – Highlands Virtual teacher, resource to Highlands Virtual School principal
• Sullyann Hinkle — Memorial Elementary assistant principal to Memorial Elementary principal
• Jon Million — secondary programs teacher, resource to Hill-Gustat Middle assistant principal
• Rory Stapleton — Sebring High teacher, language arts to Sebring High assistant principal
• Micah Taylor — Highlands Virtual teacher, resource to Academy at Youth Care Lane assistant principal
• Jerry Wright — Woodlawn Elementary assistant principal to Woodlawn Elementary principal