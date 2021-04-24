SEBRING — During the second semester it seemed like the School Board of Highlands County has been continually advertising to fill either a district or school level administrative position.
Currently it is advertising to fill two administrative positions – assistant principal on special assignment at the Academy at Youth Care Lane, the district’s alternative education facility and principal of Park Elementary School.
Park Elementary Principal Carey Conner was selected recently by Superintendent Brenda Longshore to become the district’s assistant superintendent of elementary programs after Anne Lindsay retires at the end the school year.
The closing date for applications is April 29.
In September, the School Board approved changing the lead teacher positions at the Academy at Youth Care Lane and the Highlands Career Institute at South Florida State College to assistant principal positions. Marsha Davis, who was the lead teacher at the Academy, was selected to continue there as the assistant principal. She is retiring at the end of the school year.
The Director of Safety and Security oversees the Academy program, which is an alternative program for students who face expulsion due to disciplinary issues.
The closing date for the Academy position is May 5.
Also, the district is currently advertising for 11 elementary teaching positions, 12 middle school teaching positions and 13 high school teaching positions.