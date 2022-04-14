SEBRING — The School Board of Highlands County is advertising for two secondary assistant principal positions one Sebring High School and one at Hill-Gustat Middle School.
The Sebring High assistant principal position was posted Monday with a closing date for applications of April 22.
The Hill-Gustat Middle assistant principal position was posted Wednesday with a closing date for applications of April 26.
Sebring High has three assistant principals.
Hill-Gustat Assistant Principal Donna Parks has submitted a voluntary letter of resignation, according to the district. She is welcome to apply for other positions, including administrative, in the district.
The district reported that Danielle Lillpop is resigning to pursue another endeavor.
Prior to her requested transfer to Sebring High, Lillpop was assistant principal of Avon Park Middle School where she filed a written complaint of “claims of sexual harassment, discrimination and intimidation” against then-AP Middle principal Chris Doty.
After an investigation, in October, Doty was removed from the principal position and he was reassigned to a teaching position based at the district office.
Doty informed Highlands News-Sun Wednesday that he enjoys working with students and that he would be a classroom teacher with the Highlands District starting with the 2022-23 school year.