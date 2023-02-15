SEBRING — While the School Board of Highlands County is working to hire dozens of teachers to fill openings, it also seeks to shore up its roster of Hispanic educators.
At a recent School Board meeting, District Recruiting Specialist Jon Spencer noted a district goal is to strengthen diversity recruitment practices to increase the percentage of Hispanic teachers to 30% by the 2026-27 school year.
In the 2021-22 school year, 12% of the teachers were Hispanic while 45% of the students were Hispanic.
School Board Member Reese Martin commented on that goal.
“I know you set a goal to get to that number of 30% over time,” he said. “Our goal and legal obligation is to hire the best person.
“I don’t want to see something in the future pushing to try to reach a number,” Martin said, “just to make sure we don’t have discrimination issues.”
Human Resources Director Carla Ball said they are looking at all the data and they picked the one with the biggest disparity.
“When we look at that goal, we want our students to be able to see a reflection of themselves so that is why we are looking across the board at our population of teachers and our population of students,” she said.
At Avon Park Middle School there was a TPG (cultural exchange) teacher from the Philippines. One of the students raised their hand, but didn’t have a question, just the comment that he had never had an Asian teacher before, Ball said, and the student was Asian.
“So just the impact that made on that one child, we want to make sure we are impacting all of our kids,” she said. “We want all of them to have those experiences. That is where that goal comes from. We want a variety that reflects the student body that we have.”
Martin said, “I hope you succeed.” He reiterated he wants to make sure they are quality teachers.
School Board Chairman Donna Howerton said, “At this time I don’t think we are going to turn anyone down.”
Spencer said, “Our goal is always trying to build a pool [of candidates] for our principals to be able to choose the best of the best, but we have got to build the pool.”
Martin said, “Ultimately, it is all because it is going to help our students.”
The October 2022 enrollment survey week showed the district student population as 4,754 white, 2,021 Black, 4,652 Hispanic and 191 Asian.
Many schools have more Hispanic students than white students. Avon Park High’s student population is 153 white, 167 Black and 297 Hispanic.
Memorial Elementary School’s enrollment numbers showed 147 white, 148 Black and 206 Hispanic.