SEBRING — The pandemic increased the need for substitute teachers prompting the School Board of Highlands County to step up its recruiting efforts in addition to a recent increase in pay.
The daily substitute pay rates went up $1 a day, effective March 21.
Human Resources Manager Ani Guedes said there has been a change concerning long-term substitutes.
In the past, only those with a bachelor’s degree or higher or a certified teacher could be a long-term substitute, which has a higher rate of pay.
Now those with a high school diploma or associate degree can be a long-term substitute, which is working 20-plus days in a single classroom assignment, Guedes said.
Long-term subs are used if a teacher is out on a leave of absence, she said. If there is a vacancy that hasn’t been filled, it would be filled with a long-term sub until the position could be filled with a certified teacher.
There were more teachers who took a leave of absence during the pandemic and substitutes were also needed when teachers were in quarantine, Guedes said.
So the district did an “aggressive recruiting campaign” including advertising for substitutes constantly, placing yard signs at the schools, and sending flyers home with elementary students, she said. Community business owners displayed signs advertising the sub vacancies as well.
“We never have enough,” Guedes said. With the new campaign, they hired about 90 new substitute teachers, which is a great number, but there was a lot more need for substitute teachers this year due to the COVID quarantines.
Substitutes with a high school diploma are paid $77 per day; associate degree, $81; bachelor’s degree, $91, and master’s degree or higher, $93 per day.
The daily pay rate for long-term substitutes, follows:
• High school diploma or associate degree — $100.
• Bachelor’s degree or higher degree — $131.
• Certified educator substitutes — $171.
To apply for a position with School Board of Highlands County, go online to www2.highlands.k12.fl.us/employment or phone Jenny Bochicchio in the Human Resources Department at 863-471-5555.