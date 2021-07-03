SEBRING — The School Board of Highlands County needs bus drivers as the Transportation Department looks to restore bus routes that were cut last year when more students were learning online from home.
District Transportation Director Willie Hills said Friday, "We need a lot of bus drivers."
Students are transported from the far end of the county line at all four corners including going down to Venus, and the Okeechobee, Hardee and Polk county lines, he noted.
"We try to minimize the amount of time students are on the bus," Hills said. "Our goal is to get 90 to 95 bus routes going again. Last year because of the number of students in virtual school we ended up cutting down to about 88 routes. But, I want to open up those other routes just in case we have more students."
The additional routes will help alleviate the congestion on the buses and the time the students are on the buses as well, he said.
"We need about 15 drivers right now to open up those other routes," he said. But, he has enough bus attendants, including three who are currently in training, which will fill all the vacant positions for bus attendants.
Last year there was one death of a bus operator due to COVID-19 and two took off the year due to the pandemic, Hills said.
"But, my staff really did great with COVID. They came in and they served the students and they served the community," he said. "I am very proud of them. I am proud of the work they put in, keeping those buses sanitized and clean and keeping them on the road and keeping everybody safe while they were travelling on the routes."
There are more school buses than usual in operation during the summer due to the expanded summer school programs to help students close the learning gaps due to the challenges of the pandemic.
For more information about the bus operator positions, call 863-471-5764 and ask for Toby Cribbs, operations manager, or Willie Hills.
"We would be more than happy to walk them through the process and get them in a training class once they are approved through HR [Human Resources]," Hills said.
Also, the bus pass/tracking system has been upgraded with a keypad that students can use to enter their student ID number if they lost or misplaced their bus pass/swipe card.
After a pilot program at the end of 2018-19 school year, in 2019-20 school year the district started using the Zonar system that tracks student bus ridership providing the Transportation Department with instant information on who is riding on schools buses and where and when they got on and off a bus.
Hills explained with the 2019-20 school year going online only at the end of the year due to the pandemic, they didn't have a chance to collect the bus passes from students. For the 2020-21 school year they had to go through the process again of printing out and handing out the cards so the system was up and running around mid-year last school year.