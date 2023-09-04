Half-cent sales tax

The School Board of Highlands County has used some of its half-cent sales tax revenue on technology, including Chromebook computers for students.

 COURTESY PHOTO

The School Board will be consider eliminating the term limits for members of the Half-Cent Citizen Advisory Committee, which oversees the District’s spending of its sales tax revenue.

Superintendent Brenda Longshore said the change was simply to allow committee members to serve longer if they desired to do so. There are several committee members who have great historical knowledge of the half-cent sales tax and their insight is valuable, she said.

Recommended for you