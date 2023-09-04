The School Board will be consider eliminating the term limits for members of the Half-Cent Citizen Advisory Committee, which oversees the District’s spending of its sales tax revenue.
Superintendent Brenda Longshore said the change was simply to allow committee members to serve longer if they desired to do so. There are several committee members who have great historical knowledge of the half-cent sales tax and their insight is valuable, she said.
The committee focuses on the project status, progress and spending, and provides general oversight to the School Board’s maintenance and capital construction projects involving funds from the half-cent sales tax.
Diane Juve would have been a committee member who would have had to step down.
“I think it is important to have the experienced members stay and new members are welcome as there are openings,” she said.
Juve was on the committee from the beginning in 2017 when there were plans for new roofs and new windows and all the critical infrastructure needs. Then Hurricane Irma hit and the FEMA funding was slow in coming, so the half-cent money had to be redirected to fix things from the storm.
When the Parkland school shooting happened, the District had to refocus again on fences, security cameras and making the campuses safer, Juve noted. Then the District and committee was able to go back to addressing its original priorities with the funding from the half-cent sales tax.
“Having experienced community members advising and observing what the District is doing is critical,” she said. “I don’t receive a salary. I don’t have any kids left in the school system, but I am a very interested resident of Highlands County. It enables me to give some perspective to the other committee members rather than just hearing it from the District employees.”
The committee consists of 15 community members and two alternates.
The deleted language states that the initial committee would have eight members serving two-year terms and seven members serving one-year terms. Since the committee has already been established that language is no longer applicable.
What changes is the deletion of limiting members to a maximum of four two-year terms on the committee.
There is no term limit, in the proposed change, with the language stating members shall be appointed to a two-year term and may serve multiple terms.
Also changing is the meeting schedule from quarterly meetings to only twice a year.
In 2016, Highlands County voters approved the half-cent sales tax referendum for a 20-year duration.
At a June School Board meeting, Longshore said the available cash from the half-cent on Jan. 1, 2023 was slightly over $5 million. The estimated cash collection through this year will be almost $9 million for a total of $14 million.
The funds can be used on capital projects such as improving or renovating athletic fields and facilities and specifically now for the planned new classroom wings at Woodlawn and Lake Country elementary schools.
The changes to rule on the half-cent committee is on the School Board’s Sept. 5 agenda.