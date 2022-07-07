SEBRING — The School Board of Highlands County will consider increasing substitute teacher pay, which if approved would be the second increase this year for substitutes.
Deputy Superintendent Andrew Lethbridge said Tuesday the increase in substitute pay is tied to the state’s newly enacted minimum wage of $15 an hour for all school-related employees.
There was definitely a need for substitute teachers prior to the pandemic, which increased more as some substitutes were not interested in working when the pandemic started, he said.
Then, with more people out sick, the need for subs increased, Lethbridge said. So the pandemic led to a “double whammy” of those two things happening.
The district is hopeful with this increase that there will be more interested in even other minimum wage jobs with the district. The $15 an hour is quite a bit higher than what would be the $11 an hour required at this point, he said.
The current substitute rates for a seven-hour workday are $91 for those with a high school diploma, $95 with an associate degree, $105 with a bachelor’s degree and $107 with a master’s degree or higher.
The current long-term substitute rates (20-plus days) in a single classroom instructional assignment are: $114 with a high school diploma or associate degree, $145 with a bachelor’s degree or higher and $185 with a certified educator substitute.
The proposed substitute daily rates are: $105 with a high school diploma, $112 with an associate degree, $119 with a bachelor’s degree and $126 with a master’s degree or higher.
The proposed long-term substitute daily rates are: $119 with a high school diploma or associate degree, $154 with a bachelor’s degree or higher and $189 with a certified educator substitute.
The School Board will vote on the pay increase at its meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 12.
In February, due to the shortage of subs, the School Board approved a $2 per hour/$14 per seven-hour day increase for substitute teachers.