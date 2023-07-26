With students and teachers returning soon for the new school year, the School Board of Highlands County provided an update on the implementation of another measure to improve school safety – the guardian program.
The School Board of Highlands County has taken a significant step toward ensuring the safety and security of its students and staff by partnering with the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office. The partnership is the implementation of the Coach Aaron Feis Guardian Program, which in June of this year was renamed the Chris Hixon, Coach Aaron Feis, and Coach Scott Beigel Guardian Program.
This initiative was created in response to the tragic events that unfolded at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, where 17 people lost their lives on Feb. 14, 2018.
School guardians will be personnel who have voluntarily applied to be a support if a response to an active threat is needed.
Guardians do not replace the full-time Highlands County Sheriff’s Office school resource deputies or Sebring Police Department school resource officers already on every campus.
The school guardians will be in plain clothes and will not be identified to students or staff.
The training for this program, which has been conducted, is extremely rigorous.
To become a guardian, individuals volunteering must complete and pass a psychological screening as well as a 144-hour training provided by the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office.
Additionally, these volunteers must complete firearm instruction and pass an accuracy test with an 85% score or above. Guardians will undergo ongoing training throughout their service and must recertify annually.
Highlands Superintendent of Schools Brenda Longshore shared, “I am thankful to Sheriff Paul Blackman for his support for this initiative. In my role, I meet and talk regularly with school district superintendents from across Florida. By doing so, I have found that in Highlands County, we are blessed tremendously to have a strong partnership with the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office.
“Every day on our campuses, the deputies, as well as officers from the Sebring Police Department, work diligently to keep schools safe. I am confident that this new program will add another layer to the security we already have in place if needed.”
The School District provided a cost breakdown of providing school resource officers at every school.
The Sebring Police Department school resource officer program total cost (including salaries, over-time, benefits, and operating expenses) is $281,867.22 in the current contract agreement. Considering the full expense, this works out to: $46,977.87 per officer for three officers.
The agreement is a 50/50 partnership, with the District’s share at $140,933.61.
This covers the cost for three school-based SROs at three school campuses.
The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office school resource deputy (SRD) program total cost (including salaries, over-time, benefits, and operating expenses) is $1,924,028 in the current contract agreement. Considering the full expense, this works out to $48,100.00 per deputy for 20 deputies.
This agreement is a 50/50 partnership, with the District’s share of the expense at $962,014.
This covers the costs for 17 school-based SRDs, as well as two countywide sergeants and one countywide lieutenant.