Avon Elementary School

The School Board of Highlands County and the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office have partnered to implement the guardian program to provide an added layer of security at district schools should the need arise.

 MARC VALERO/STAFF

With students and teachers returning soon for the new school year, the School Board of Highlands County provided an update on the implementation of another measure to improve school safety – the guardian program.

The School Board of Highlands County has taken a significant step toward ensuring the safety and security of its students and staff by partnering with the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office. The partnership is the implementation of the Coach Aaron Feis Guardian Program, which in June of this year was renamed the Chris Hixon, Coach Aaron Feis, and Coach Scott Beigel Guardian Program.

Recommended for you