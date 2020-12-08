SEBRING — Instead of one big gathering to celebrate the School Board of Highlands County's teachers and support employees of the year, it's a week of mini celebrations at each of the campuses and at the district office.
In past years, the annual Summit Awards brought together the honorees, sponsors, district and school administrators and School Board members to recognize the outstanding district educators and support staff members.
But, due to the pandemic, the awardees will be recognized individually at their worksites this week.
The award presentations began Monday afternoon at Fred Wild Elementary School with the school's Teacher of the Year and School-Related Employee of the Year.
Superintendent Brenda Longshore, along with Assistant Superintendent of Business Operations Mike Averyt, started making the rounds to present the awards, which Longshore called a rolling awards presentation.
Fred Wild Elementary's Teacher of the Year is first-grade teacher Blair Abascal and the school's School-Related Employee of the Year was data operator Karen Andrews.
The award deliveries continue today at eight schools and the Highlands Virtual School and at seven locations on Wednesday.
The overall district winners – Highlands Teacher of the Year and School-Related Employee of the Year – will be honored at 10 a.m. Thursday.
Longshore said the district winners have not been announced so the location of the presentation of the districtwide awards have not yet been determined.