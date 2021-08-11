SEBRING — It was back to class for many students Tuesday, while others began their studies online, as Highlands District Schools started the school year.
Across the district the first day of school went smoothly, and “our teachers and staff did an exceptional job getting students off to a great start. We are looking forward to a wonderful year,” said District Coordinator of Communication John Varady.
Highlands News-Sun stopped by Fred Wild Elementary School where students seemed eager to get back to class, but many had to get some assistance from school staff to find where they should be going.
Assistant Principal Allisa Burke gave a big welcome to many students as she checked the classroom rosters to get them to the right location.
With students arriving with school supplies, the school staff had carts in the parent drop-off and bus loop areas to help get the items to their classrooms, she said. “We are trying to make it convenient.”
With Thursday’s open house/orientation limited to new students, parents were invited to come to the school on Friday at certain hours to register for their car tag or check bus routes and drop off school supplies, Burke said.
Parents started lining up outside the Fred Wild Elementary main office before its 7 a.m. opening and then only two families at a time were allowed in to allow for social distancing.
Brittany Rice, with her daughter Malana, who was starting fourth-grade, were among those waiting to go into the main office.
Since the schools had a scaled back orientation, Rice said she is not sure what is going on.
One staff member, upon her arrival, noted she had to make a bit of a detour due to the roadwork on the Sebring Parkway.
As the pandemic continues, masks were optional with some students and staff members choosing to wear a mask.
Deputy Superintendent Andrew Lethbridge was at Sebring High School in the morning for the first day of school.
There were no issues that were raised to his level, he said.
“Overall from reports from different individuals, it sounds like it was an extremely positive day and just hoping we get everyone home safely as well with transportation,” Lethbridge said.
“The numbers for student attendance are coming in strong, but that is not tabulated at this point, but that is a positive as well,” he said.