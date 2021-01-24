SEBRING — The ongoing effort to hire more substitute teachers is now an "aggressive sub campaign" for the School Board of Highlands County as COVID-19 increased the need.
Human Resources Manager Ana Guedes said Wednesday, "We have a campaign to recruit subs because we do need subs.
"We've always had a shortage of subs, but now with COVID, more teachers are having to either quarantine or come home so we do have a higher need for subs."
There is a need for substitutes throughout the State of Florida and almost the whole country, she noted.
"We have an aggressive sub campaign going on; we do have yard signs that we have created," Guedes said.
The district's Facebook announcement for "Substitutes Needed," states, "immediate openings, opportunities for long-term assignments, flexible hours.
The daily pay rate ranges from $70 for a high school diploma to $86 for those with a master's degree.
The long-term substitute daily pay rate is $124 for those with a bachelor's degree and $164 for a certified educator substitute.
A long-term substitute is an instructional assignment of 20-plus days in a single classroom.
Guedes said sometimes long-term assignments are available, but the district's numbers for long-term assignments is the lowest it has been in the last couple of years because the district has filled a lot of its vacancies with certified teachers.
Highlands News-Sun asked, how many more substitute teachers does the district need now?
"We can use anything we can get," Guedes said. "We have never had enough subs and I think that is a shortage throughout the country, but now more than ever with COVID so we have stepped up our campaign to recruit subs and is just more aggressive than it has in the past."
Highlands News-Sun asked if there are some days when schools can't get a substitute teacher and have to use a paraprofessional or other staff member to cover a class?
"There are days that that could happen, yes," Guedes said.
Those interested can go on the district's employment website and apply for the vacancy and go through the sub process, she added.
For employment information with the School Board of Highlands County go to: www2.highlands.k12.fl.us/employment or phone 863-471-5555.