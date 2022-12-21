SEBRING — The School Board of Highlands County started advertising in October for an assistant superintendent of business operations and has yet to fill the position as retirement nears for Mike Averyt who currently holds the position.
After advertising and extending the advertisement twice for the position, the district had only one applicant in November from a Warner University staff member.
The position was advertised again and then the deadline for applicants was extended to Jan. 10.
The assistant superintendent of business operations is one of the top administrative positions in the district with a base salary of $93,767.
On Dec. 6, the School Board approved to waive the assistant superintendent of business operations minimum qualification of a master’s degree from an accredited institution in the field of finance, accounting, business administration, or related field, or the CPA certificate required with a bachelor’s degree from an accredited, educational institution subject to the applicants agreement to obtain either minimum qualification within 36 months of hire.
Averyt was planning to retire at the end of December. He has been with the District for about 20 years.
The District is advertising to fill 47 teacher positions, including 19 positions in both elementary and middle school and nine high school teaching positions.
There are 11 school support staff openings.
The Transportation Department is seeking sub bus operators and a mechanic.
The Facilities and Maintenance Department has two openings: a general maintenance/small engine repair and a manager/construction and building inspector.