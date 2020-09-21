SEBRING — The School Board of Highlands County will have its annual Summit Awards this year, but in a larger venue to allow social distancing.
The Summit Awards recognizes the the Teacher of the Year from each school and the Support Employee of the Year from each school with the evening culminating with the naming of the district’s Support Employee and Teacher of the Year.
Traditionally the event’s location has been on a rotation basis with the district’s three high schools taking turns in hosting the recognition event.
Cathy Davidson, in the district’s Business Operations Office, said the event will be held at 6 p.m., Dec. 7, at the Alan Jay Arena at the Highlands County Fairgrounds. It is being held in a larger venue so there can be social distancing.
Along with the honorees, the event’s attendees include: the spouses of those being recognized, district and school administrators and sponsors.
Some of the school level winners have already been announced.
The Sun ‘N Lake Elementary Teacher of the Year is Melinda Freeland and the Support Employee of the Year is Cathy Miller.
The Avon Park High Teacher of the Year is Paulette Daley and the Support Employee of the Year is Heather Goodwin.
The Sebring Middle School Teacher of the Year is Sarah Miller and the Support Employee of the Year is Tammy Williams.