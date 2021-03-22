SEBRING — As the “COVID slide” continues to affect learning gains and widen achievement gaps for students nationwide, the Florida Department of Education is planning to request a federal waiver for testing accountability measures.
The federal government requires 95% of Florida students in grades 3 through 8 to sit for math and English-language arts exams. Last month, the U.S. Department of Education invited states to request waivers.
“This flexibility will explicitly include waiving the accountability provisions relating to having a 95% test participation rate,” a news release from the federal agency said.
FDOE Chief of Staff Alex Kelly said, “This does not waive testing, it just waives some of the federal reporting requirements, and it does not waive any state laws. So U.S. DOE has presented this opportunity. … It gives Florida the ability to focus solely on its own state laws.”
Deputy Superintendent Andrew Lethbridge provided the Highlands District’s comment concerning the state’s waiver request.
“Throughout the entire pandemic, the Florida Department of Education led by Commissioner Corcoran and Governor DeSantis has been extremely supportive to our entire educational system.
“Working together they have found ways to provide flexibility involving teacher certification, testing, evaluations, funding, and many other ways.
“As a school district, we are extremely thankful for their leadership shown and the support in keeping our doors open for our students,” Lethbridge said.
Through FADSS (Florida Association of District Superintendents), the superintendents have requested for flexibility with the accountability system based on the impacts on student learning due to the pandemic.
“We do support giving the state assessments to help us gauge exactly where we are as a district, highlight areas that we need to focus, and also celebrate successes that we have been able to achieve despite the challenging situation that we have faced over the past year,” Lethbridge said.
“We appreciate the openness of FDOE to reach out for feedback and we are confident that there is a ‘fair and just’ solution that will enable schools to be able to administer the achievement tests but at the same time the results not be used in a punitive manner to students or schools,” he said.
The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.