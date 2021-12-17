SEBRING — School District Administrators made a couple of surprise visits to schools Wednesday to announce and recognize the district-wide Teacher of the Year — Linda Freeland at the Kindergarten Learning Center and the School Related Employee of the Year — Martha Acevedo at Lake Placid Elementary.
Superintendent Brenda Longshore and district staff visited each school over the course of three days this week, celebrating the Teacher of the Year and School Related Employee of the Year at each site, as well as at the District Office and Transportation Department.
The visits culminated Wednesday afternoon with the surprise stops at the Kindergarten Learning Center and Lake Placid Elementary.
At these visits, MidFlorida Credit Union, a long-time supporter of the Summit and of students and teachers in the district, presented Teacher of the Year Linda Freeland with a check for $5,000 and School Related Employee of the Year Martha Acevedo a check for $2,500.
Freeland has taught in Highlands County for 48 years, with all of those years in kindergarten. For the past 15 years, she has taught at the Kindergarten Learning Center.
Principal Karen Doty states, “Many days, teachers are at her door before she arrives at school just to get a chance to talk to her about any given topic from an upcoming assessment, a troubled student, or just life in general.”
Deputy Superintendent Andrew Lethbridge shares, “despite the years of experience, Linda has always maintained the same youthful enthusiasm and joy of teaching as a first-year teacher. She has made an immeasurable positive impact on thousands of children, families, and fellow educators.”
Acevedo joined the district 22 years ago, and she has been the ELL (English language learners) paraprofessional at Lake Placid Elementary for 21 years.
She helps students learn the English language, and she celebrates milestones with them as she encourages them to reach their goals.
Linda Campbell shared, “‘The Queen,’ as she lovingly known, can meet the needs of so many and makes her crown very visible to all. The support she provides to students and families goes far beyond the walls of her ELL classroom.”
Assistant Principal Tera Ming adds, “Ms. Acevedo is humble, kind, passionate, caring, selfless, and exceptionally dependable. She genuinely gives all that she has for others on a daily basis.”
Longshore said, “Mrs. Freeland is an inspiration to everyone she comes in contact with. She has dedicated her entire career to teaching kindergarten students and displays the same passion and excitement today as she did 48 years ago.
I am so thankful Mrs. Freeland has dedicated her life to so richly pour into our students and families in Highlands County. She is a true blessing.”
Longshore said, “Mrs. Acevedo has amazing relationships with ESOL [English for speakers of other languages] students and families in Lake Placid. Her enthusiasm is infectious and so encouraging for children learning the English language.
“She intimately knows our community and is a tremendous resource for families across our district. Thank you, Mrs. Acevedo, for your outstanding leadership to ensure all students have the resources they need to be successful.”