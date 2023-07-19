The latest Perception Survey of teachers and school support employees shows concerns with the curriculum and the Human Resources Department.
At a recent meeting of the School Board of Highlands County, Board Member Reese Martin said there are a lot of good things on the Perception Survey. Teachers have a lot of good comments, but there are some that need to be addressed.
A lot of it is concerning curriculum, and teachers want input on the curriculum, he said. “I am not saying you haven’t provided that opportunity.”
Martin urged that teachers with concerns should contact any School Board member. He said he is sure the district office is open to talk to anyone there.
“I would like to see this 100% where everybody is positive,” he said. “We have got to acknowledge what is good, but we also have to acknowledge what is missing.”
He encouraged teachers and employoees to get contact information for School Board members and reach out to them.
The November 2022 survey had many positive responses to the question: What are the district office and departments doing well?
Following are a few responses to the District’s question: How can the district office and departments improve?
• “Listen to the teachers more regarding curriculum; take further action beyond SARC (Student Attendance Review Committee) regarding attendance issues; bring back school board plant operators to supervise contracted custodians.”
• “Give better updates on curriculum; let teachers be teachers; stop with the micro-managing of well seasoned effective/highly-effective teachers as opposed to new teachers.”
• “All of my negatives are in regards to the math curriculum. Not only did we not have it at the beginning of the year, and the training we received was not helpful, the curriculum is very difficult to teach and even more difficult for the students to understand.”
• “Stop micro managing. Allow teachers to teach.”
• “The curriculum is a mess, I feel like we don’t have what we need and nobody seems to know what is going on.”
• “The new math curriculum is not one that any school chose from the schools that I have spoken with, yet we still ended up with it. It is not a user-friendly curriculum at all.”
• “Figure out the issues that HR (Human Resources) clearly has and streamline the hiring process.”
• “HR Department needs better communication skills with new employees.”
According to the District, the Perception Survey is sent out to all employees each spring and fall. This is an opportunity for staff to share their thoughts on each department at the district office with regard to communication, as well as to provide input on what aspects of district operations work well, and what areas have the opportunities for growth.
The survey also asks employees to share whether or not they feel as though their opinions are valued.
School Board officials said seeking input from employees, and utilizing that input in district decisions is a priority. Feedback provided through this survey is shared with district department leaders to ensure we continue to support areas that are seen as working well, and to identify areas we potentially need to focus on for improvement.
The School Board of Highlands County family is made up of over 1,500 members, and opinions and interactions can vary widely, so there will be a broad array of comments. The District’s goal is to ensure that each employee is given opportunity for input.
Aside from this survey, Reese reminded everyone that district department leaders, right up to the superintendent, can be reached by phone, email, or in person to talk about any concerns, ideas, etc.