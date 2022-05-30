SEBRING — A School Board of Highlands County teacher believes district policies are not being followed consistently and district leaders are not being held accountable.
During the public comment period at Tuesday’s School Board meeting, Sun ‘N Lake Elementary teacher Stacy Hinson said she wanted to talk about policies and procedures.
“The purpose of policies and procedures are to communicate the School Board’s culture, values and philosophy, set clear expectations, create consistency, reduces risks by communicating clear policy for day-to-day procedures, improve employee performance and actually set minimum expectations,” she said. “These are all in place for all individuals at the School Board — everyone no matter their position.”
Hinson related the purpose of the School Board stressing, “undertake broad human resource functions including making crucial decisions regarding the district’s top level leadership and key staff.”
Hinson said she is concerned that the policies established by the School Board are “not being followed.”
There seems to be times when district leaders seem to be selective in their implementation of School Board policy that the School Board has put in place, she said, such as hiring individuals who do not disclose pertinent information on their job application, “disclosing an arrest and investigation as an ethics investigation, but not as a legal [matter].”
Other candidates who have been in the same situation have been denied employment for over a year — why the difference? Hinson asked. This is what the Board is putting in place and allowing it to happen.
Some people have been allowed to jump on different salary step levels just because of a change in the title of their job, where others were not allowed it — why the difference? she asked.
Closing administrative positions with only one qualified candidate, yet reposting and extending the advertisement for other administrative positions — why the difference? Hinson asked.
“Where is the transparency,” she questioned. “Why are we not following Board policy?”
As a classroom teacher, she is held accountable and administrations are held accountable, Hinson said.
“Why are the district leaders not being held accountable?” she said in closing, with some in the audience applauding.
Following the public comments, Superintendent Brenda Longshore told Hinson she would love to reach out to her and talk more about where her concerns are coming from about policies not be followed.