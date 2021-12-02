SEBRING — Florida’s Education Practices Commission has reached a settlement agreement with a Highlands District teacher that includes a one-year probation, a letter of reprimand and a restriction to not supervise or administer any state or national standardized tests.
The Commission’s administrative complaint against Michelle Rene Merlo notes that she was a social science teacher at Lake Placid Middle School when, on or about April 30, 2019, she told students their score on the U.S. History End of Course exam.
Merlo then directed the students to continue working on the exam to improve their score, the complaint stated.
Student scores on the U.S. History End of Course exam are used to calculate a student performance rating for the teacher’s evaluation.
As a result, Merlo’s Value Added Model (portion of her evaluation) was negated for the year.
The settlement agreement with the Commission requires Merlo to pay $150 to defray the cost of monitoring her probation and pay a fine of $750.
Merlo is currently employed as a teacher with with The School Board of Highlands County, the district reports. She is listed as a social studies teacher at Lake Placid Middle School.
She worked for the district from Sept. 27, 1991 to April 6, 1998 when she resigned. She was rehired Aug. 11, 2014 and has been with the district since then.