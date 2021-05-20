AVON PARK — A School Board of Highlands County teacher has resigned after a reasonable suspicion drug/alcohol test showed a blood/alcohol level above the legal limit.
Avon Park Middle School social science teacher Lamonte Simpson is listed as being on administrative leave with pay from April 29 — May 7 on the May 25 School Board meeting agenda.
Deputy Superintendent Andrew Lethbridge said Simpson was at school and was acting “differently” so he was given a “reasonable suspicion” test. The test showed he was still intoxicated.
His blood/alcohol level was over the legal limit for driving, Lethbridge said. He said the individual has resigned to seek help.
Simpson is on personal medical leave, with the end of the school year (May 28, the last day for teachers) being his resignation date.