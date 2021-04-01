SEBRING — Initiating a lawsuit related to a leaking school roof will be considered at a special meeting of The School Board of Highlands County at 4 p.m., today.
The ongoing issue of roof leaks at the Kindergarten Learning Center has the district looking to sue a roofing manufacturer and roofing installer.
A $360,000 roofing project in 2016 at the school included a warranty, but the roof had continued to leak even after a roofing company repeatedly attempted to fix the problem.
The supplier of the metal roof and holder of the warranty is McElroy Metal. The installing contractor and the one the district had been working with regarding warranty issues has been Property Renovations & Construction (PRC).
Possible litigation was mentioned a year ago when the School Board discussed the issue at length.
Assistant Superintendent of Business Operations Mike Averyt said a year ago and Wednesday he reiterated that it is a complicated issue.
In December, the board approved $60,000 for another contractor to repair the roof. That work would have been done in January, which would have provided time to see if there are any leaks, he said.
But, the roofer had family issues and couldn't do the work in January, Averyt said. He will be starting the work in April, but that doesn't leave much time to see if there are any leaks when it rains before the warranty expires.
School Board Attorney John McClure wants the School Board to know, at the special meeting, that it has little time to decide to file a lawsuit in the matter, Averyt said.
In the event of a lawsuit, the district would go after the manufacturer and installer, he said.
"It's a joint case because they are going to be pointing fingers at each other," Averyt said. "It is not going to be an easy case if they [School Board] want to do it."
Averyt said he checked with the Kindergarten Learning Center's principal, Karen Doty, who said there hasn't been any roof leaks since December. But, he noted we are not in the rainy season.