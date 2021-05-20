SEBRING — The School Board of Highlands County will hold its first virtual teacher career fair Saturday with the district needing to hire more teachers than usual for the upcoming school year amid the continued effects of the pandemic.
“We are actively seeking classroom teachers at all grade levels, as well as a variety of resource teachers. Learn about the wide array of career opportunities with the School Board of Highlands County,” the district states online on its registration page for the career fair.
The live virtual event will feature separate recruiting booths for elementary, middle, and high school applicants. Each booth will be hosted by three school administrators from that grade level who can share information, answer questions, and tell all the great reasons to join the School Board of Highlands County family!
The district looks to hire about 150 teachers for the 2021-22 school year, which includes filling vacancies due to retirements and resignations, but there are additional new positions to fill with CARES Act funding. There are a number of educator positions to help students get back on track from the learning challenges caused by the pandemic.
Deputy Superintendent Andrew Lethbridge said, as different attendees arrive online at the event, they can sign up for interview times or it is like sitting at a table and chatting with administrators. If a potential applicant is interested they will be able to go into a private conversation/interview with an administrator.
“We will see how many attendees we end up having, but we are hoping for a good turnout as we have been trying different methods to try to get individuals interested,” Lethbridge said. The district has encouraged its staff members to reach out on social media to family and friends to tell them about the job openings.
There is a link for more information and to register on the district’s website at: www2.highlands.k12.fl.us.
Also to help fill an unusually high number of teacher openings the School Board of Highlands County approved recently an employee referral program.
“We are looking for talented and dedicated teachers to join our team,” a school district flyer states. “If you know someone who may be a great fit for HCSB, you could earn $200 for referring them, if they are hired.”