SEBRING — The School Board of Highlands County’s opening for principal of Lake Country Elementary School brought in only one qualified applicant, Laura Halloran, the school’s assistant principal.
Deputy Superintendent Andrew Lethbridge said “targeted selection” will be the next step in the process. It is a system that requires applicants to be interviewed by three trained individuals who screen applicants to ensure that they have enough experience to fill the position.
Halloran’s targeted selection interview will be conducted today.
The advertisement for the new position of human resources director has been extended, according to Lethbridge.
The initial advertisement for the position started Nov. 18 with a closing date of Dec. 8. The closing date for applications is now Jan. 5.
The position was not included in Superintendent Brenda Longshore’s reorganizational plan that was approved by the School Board in March 2017.
The Human Resources Department currently has a manager. Lethbridge, who had previously served as human resources director, oversees the department.
The school district is currently advertising many positions including the following teacher openings: one in elementary, three in K-12, eight in middle school and four openings at the high school level.
The district also has the following openings: 14 school support staff, three in Student Support Services, five in Food & Nutrition, five openings in athletics/activities, one in facilities/maintenance, one secretarial/clerical and substitute teachers.