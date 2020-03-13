SEBRING — As the district prepares for next school year, fewer teachers will be needed due to the drop in student enrollment.
Assistant Superintendent of Business Operations Mike Averyt said the district projected a 2019-20 student count of 12,320.
But, based on the October 2019 and February 2020 enrollment, surveys show a total of 12,162 students. That number shows the district is down about 158, but in reality it is more like a 300-student decline because of the new scholarship program, Averyt said.
The new program affecting the district’s enrollment is the Family Empowerment Scholarship (FES) Program for low-income and working-class families and middle-income families. It provides the opportunity for students to attend a private school.
The district’s funding was cut by $550,000 for the scholarship program.
On Tuesday, the School Board of Highlands County scheduled a workshop for personnel allocations for the 2020-21 school year at 3:30 p.m. March 25.
The district has an allocation formula that is based on the class size limits, Averyt explained.
“When we do our board workshop we are going to show a reduction in teacher units because of that,” he said. “Mainly we are down 300 kids. We have got a lot of vacancies so no teachers are going to be losing their jobs, but we just won’t be allocating as many teachers as we did before because we don’t need them if we have close to 300 kids that are gone.”